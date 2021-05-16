Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDUS stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $413.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

