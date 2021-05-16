Filecoin Price Reaches $101.92 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $101.92 or 0.00232632 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00472945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01147637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.01186409 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 72,249,578 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

