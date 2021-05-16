Financial Review: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 8 0 2.47 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 65.32%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 31.28 $66.05 million N/A N/A Marin Software $49.04 million 0.32 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

GoodRx beats Marin Software on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

