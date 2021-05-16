Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Acquires C$107,061.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92.

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.68. 248,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.26. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.05.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

