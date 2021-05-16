FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $4,441.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.