FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $66.06 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002467 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001966 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 758,539,091 coins and its circulating supply is 236,444,466 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

