Fireball Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Fireball coin can now be bought for $7.66 or 0.00017258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $152,298.92 and approximately $332.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,872 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

