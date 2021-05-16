First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $85,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of FR stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

