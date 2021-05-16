First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $40,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of FRC opened at $188.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

