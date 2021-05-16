First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after buying an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after buying an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

