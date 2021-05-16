First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $100,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 102,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

