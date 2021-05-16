First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.00 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72.

