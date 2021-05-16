First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $43.09 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23.

