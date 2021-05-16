FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.66 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $45,611.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

