Flowchain Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $28,280.57 and approximately $137,753.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 107,123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01136957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

