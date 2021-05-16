Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 339.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 688.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Flowserve by 188.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Flowserve by 178.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

