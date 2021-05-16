Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) vs. Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Financial Review

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

0.4% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flutter Entertainment and Onex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 1 4 4 0 2.33 Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Onex has a consensus target price of $95.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Onex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 6.24% 4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Onex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $2.73 billion 11.56 $183.87 million $1.91 47.20 Onex $1.11 billion 5.85 $4.28 billion N/A N/A

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Summary

Onex beats Flutter Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company also operates HRTV, a horseracing television network; and Timeform and Sporting Life editorial online site, as well as offers treasury; risk management; and horse racing broadcasting and advanced deposit wagering services. It provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, and adjarabet.com websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, and Adjarabet brands; and BetStars, Sky Bet, BetEasy, Sky Vegas, FOX Bet, Full Tilt, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, Junglee Games, and Oddschecker brands online, as well as betting shops, and live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.