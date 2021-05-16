Flux (FLUX) Hits Market Cap of $42.51 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $42.51 million and approximately $654,433.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flux has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.92 or 0.00566100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00208121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00269998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005023 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,137,751 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

