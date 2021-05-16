Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 196.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,909,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

