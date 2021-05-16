Folder Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.24 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003129 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $2.39 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

