Folgory Coin Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $175,898.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.18 or 0.01090463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00063132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00114964 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

