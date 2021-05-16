Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 459,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 37,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,010,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Shares of F opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

