Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises 1.7% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 16,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $205.86 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

