ForTube Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.70 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $49.14 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.26 or 0.01094259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00114876 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

