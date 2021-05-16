Fractal Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.61 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $555,671.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00092090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00230423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004838 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.36 or 0.01167429 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

