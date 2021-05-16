Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,804 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

