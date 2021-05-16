Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.69 on Friday. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Frank’s International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 212,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frank’s International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

