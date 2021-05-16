Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $127.71 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 128,531,153 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.