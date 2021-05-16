Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,627 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock valued at $74,570,929. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.29 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of -469.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

