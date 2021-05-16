Freyrchain (FREC) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Freyrchain has a total market capitalization of $90,101.41 and $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freyrchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00087844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01121139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00116008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00062340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

FREC is a coin. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain . The official website for Freyrchain is www.freyrchain.org . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Freyrchain aims to build the first platform based on blockchain and big data of culture in the world. This platform intends to create a decentralized digital repository platform of culture and art works for collectibles enthusiasts to help their growth. Currently a world-class blockchain collection database has been launched to provide access to information, historical transaction and collection records of a certain item as well as ancillary authentication information support for the whole industry. FREC is an Ethereum-based token that powers Freyrchain platform. “

