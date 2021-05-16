Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $2.08

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00089401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.01123151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

