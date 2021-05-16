FTX Token Price Reaches $50.81 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $50.81 or 0.00115244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $246.30 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00085903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,715.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.01130167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00062011 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

