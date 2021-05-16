FUD.finance (FUD) Reaches Market Cap of $482,553.82

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $482,553.82 and approximately $35,562.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.43 or 0.00041711 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00088057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01097938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00064025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00113477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063647 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

