FUD.finance Trading Down 17.6% This Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for $17.95 or 0.00041280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $423,981.99 and approximately $900.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

