Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.80 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $256.25 million and $17.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.95 or 1.00151860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00241208 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 355,372,153 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

