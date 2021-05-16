Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.80 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $256.25 million and $17.80 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.95 or 1.00151860 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052684 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00241208 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002027 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004588 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.