Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Volume of $3.95 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $3.95 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00090633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.01176569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041317 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,942,316 coins and its circulating supply is 940,226 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

