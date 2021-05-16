Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.10 Million

Analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce sales of $200.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $213.70 million. Funko reported sales of $98.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $886.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $967.46 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

