FUNToken (FUN) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.13 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $322.36 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.