Fusible Achieves Market Capitalization of $767,445.06 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00004161 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $767,445.06 and approximately $598.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00229802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.01148804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

