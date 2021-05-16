Fusion Market Capitalization Hits $122.78 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003872 BTC on exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $122.78 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,322.53 or 0.99541594 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,144,130 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

