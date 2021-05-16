FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $487.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000154 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 568,265,970 coins and its circulating supply is 540,870,853 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

