Gala Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $105.00 million and approximately $200,764.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

