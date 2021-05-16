Galactrum (ORE) Hits Market Cap of $20,865.69

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $20,865.69 and $2.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,243.57 or 0.99926337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.00 or 0.01451081 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.59 or 0.00716896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00390618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00248312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005866 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

