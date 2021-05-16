Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 3,870.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galapagos by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $227.71.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

