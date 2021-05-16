Galatasaray Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $34.21 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00021294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $34.21 million and $124.33 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

