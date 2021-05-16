Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.79 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 0.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $135.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $136.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

