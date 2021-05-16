Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 11.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Manulife Financial worth $76,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

