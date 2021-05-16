Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 4.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

