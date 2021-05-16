Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Fluor comprises approximately 0.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Fluor worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after acquiring an additional 185,085 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. grew its position in Fluor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

