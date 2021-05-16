GAPS One Day Volume Reaches $226.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $226.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,089.45 or 0.99725234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00251017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004604 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

